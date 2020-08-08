Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that 52-year old Zaigham Abbas, a resident of Sohbaga was going to Sargodha city riding on a motorcycle when speedy driven truck hit the two-wheelers near sillanwali morr.

As a result, he died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Police have registered case against the truck driver.