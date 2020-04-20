Man killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:A man was killed in a traffic mishap at Samundri road bypass here on Monday.

Police said that Amir Shahzad, an employee of health department was returning home on bypass road when he was hit by speeding car.

As a result, he suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. However, car driver managed to flee.

Police had shifted the body to mortuary and registered a case against unknown driver.