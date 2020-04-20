UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Man killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

A man was killed in a traffic mishap at Samundri road bypass here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:A man was killed in a traffic mishap at Samundri road bypass here on Monday.

Police said that Amir Shahzad, an employee of health department was returning home on bypass road when he was hit by speeding car.

As a result, he suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. However, car driver managed to flee.

Police had shifted the body to mortuary and registered a case against unknown driver.

Related Topics

Driver Road Car Died Traffic Man Samundri Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) sings MoU with Burn Cen ..

54 seconds ago

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

8 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

13 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.