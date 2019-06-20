Man killed in road mishap in Karachi

A 75 year old man was crushed to death after a speedy truck hit with him near Sehrab Goth, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) A 75 year old man was crushed to death after a speedy truck hit with him near Sehrab Goth, Karachi.According to media reports, the victim identified as Kareem Baksh, 75, was on his way when a speedy truck hit with him.As a result he died on the spot.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.