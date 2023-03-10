Man killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

A man was killed as a result of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a loader-rickshaw on Chowk Sarwar Shaheed road here Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was killed as a result of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a loader-rickshaw on Chowk Sarwar Shaheed road here Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that those who died were identified as 27-year-old Rizwan, son of Atta Hussain and a resident of Daera Din Panah.

Local police reached the spot on a anonymous call from the location.

Initial investigation revealed that the accident took place as result of over-speeding. The truck driver fled from the scene as per the report.