Man killed in robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :An unidentified armed motorcyclist killed a young man on Monday upon resistance during the robbery in Korangi area of Karachi.

According to a private media report, the incident took place in the limits of Zaman Town Police Station when an unknown rider shot dead a young man identified as Abdul Basit, son of Dilawar, near Dhobi Ghat area of Korangi.

The incident was the result of resistance during the robbery attempt, the police official said.

After being informed, Zaman Town Police reached the scene and started investigation.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem.