Man killed in roof collapse

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed and his wife sustained injuries when roof of their house caved in here at Chak No134-NB under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the roof of a mud house collapsed due to heavy downpour.

As a result, Akram, 52, died on the spot, while his wife Shareefan bibi, 49, sustained serious injuries.

the rescuers shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital.