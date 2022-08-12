UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Man killed in roof collapse

An old man was killed in a roof collapse in the area of Thikriwala police station, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :An old man was killed in a roof collapse in the area of Thikriwala police station, on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a dilapidated roof collapsed in Chak-67-JB on Jhang Road.

As a result, Manzoor Ahmad, 70, was buried under the debris and died. Rescue 1122 team handed over the body to the family of the deceased.

