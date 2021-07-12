Man killed in roof collapse incident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a roof collapsed incident at vegetable market,Chunian.

Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that a vegetable vendor,Ghulam Nabi,32,was present in his shop when a dilapidated roof collapsed due to heavy rain.He died on the spot while Kashif (22) and Sadiq suffered multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital.

Police were investigating.