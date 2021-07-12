Man Killed In Roof Collapse Incident
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:10 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a roof collapsed incident at vegetable market,Chunian.
Rescue-1122 said here on Monday that a vegetable vendor,Ghulam Nabi,32,was present in his shop when a dilapidated roof collapsed due to heavy rain.He died on the spot while Kashif (22) and Sadiq suffered multiple injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital.
Police were investigating.