Man killed in roof collapse incident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) -:A man was killed when roof of a house collapsed due to rain in a nearby village here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the roof of a house in Chak 626-GB collapsed due to continuous rain. The rescuers reached the spot and retrieved the body from the debris.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ashraf, 45, son of Muhammad Ismail, said police.