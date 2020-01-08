Man killed in tractor trolly-car collision in Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as one person was died when a speeding tractor trolly rammed on the car coming from opposite side and overturned on the road in Mirzapur village in Okara district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to details, Eye witnesses informed that the accident occurred due to negligence of tractor trolly.

Unidentified person received injuries after the collision and was shifted to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, private news channel reported.

Police said they were investigating the matter further.

Local police reached the side immediately after the incident, police added.