Man killed in train accident

A young man was killed after being hit by train in the limits of Nishatabad police station here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A young man was killed after being hit by train in the limits of Nishatabad police station here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 40-year-old Waseem Masih was passing through an unmanned level crossing when a train hit him near Nishatabad Bridge. As a result, he received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his heirs.

Further investigation was under way.