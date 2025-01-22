Man Killed In Train Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An unidentified 25-years-old man here on Wednesday crushed to death by a train near Village, Machika.
The Rescue sources said that a Rescue 1122 team handed over the body to Railway police.
The identity of the body could not be ascertained, they added.
