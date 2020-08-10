Man killed in train accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A 42-year old man was killed on spot after being hit by a train here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident happened on IJP road near Perwadhai Mor, when an unknown person was hit by train while crossing the railway track.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for legal formalities.