Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed and his brother injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck in Shahpur Police precincts, here on Saturday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Farooq, 22, a resident of Jalpana, was going to Sargodha city along with his younger brother Shah Muhammad,19, on a motorcycle when a truck hit them near Chahkora village.

Resultantly, Muhammad Farooq died on-the-spot while his brother sustained injuries. A rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case.