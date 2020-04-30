Man killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Sehkupura

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A bike-rider was killed, while his brother suffered injuries in motorcycle-truck collision here on Faisalabad road bypass chowk.

According to Rescue-1122 on Thursday,two brothers-- Irfan (32) and Sufayan (29), sons of Ramzan, were traveling on their motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them on Faisalabad road bypass chowk and managed to escape.

Consequently, Irfan received serious injuries and died on the spot.Pillion rider Sufayan also suffered injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

The body was handed over to police for legal formalities.