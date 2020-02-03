UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Wall Collapse In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Man killed in wall collapse in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A laborer was buried alive under the debris of a wall, in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 sources said on Monday that Ghulam Jilani (50) was busy in digging earth at Sammundri near Electricity Grid Station City when a nearby wall collapsed all of sudden.

Ghulam Jilani buried under the debris and died on the spot.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the corpse from debris and later handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

