Man Killed In Wall Collapse Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a wall collapse incident in a nearby village on Monday.
According to police, Zaheer (50) of Chak 104 was trying to demolish an old wall of his under-construction house, which suddenly it collapsed.
Consequently, he got trapped under the debris.
The neighbours pulled him out of the rubble and called Rescue-1122. The rescuers reached the spot and pronounced him dead on the spot.
Later, the police handed over the body to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.