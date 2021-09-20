Man killed in wall collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a wall collapse incident in a nearby village on Monday.

According to police, Zaheer (50) of Chak 104 was trying to demolish an old wall of his under-construction house, which suddenly it collapsed.

Consequently, he got trapped under the debris.

The neighbours pulled him out of the rubble and called Rescue-1122. The rescuers reached the spot and pronounced him dead on the spot.

Later, the police handed over the body to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.