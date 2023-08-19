Open Menu

Man Killed In Wall-collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Man killed in wall-collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a wall collapse incident in the area of Garh police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that old and redundant wall of a house caved in due to rain in Chak No 453-GB.

As a result, 45-year-old man Mushtaq was buried under the debris and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The Rescue-1122 pulled out the body from under debris and shifted it to the mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri for postmortem, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Man From

Recent Stories

Qureshi raises concerns about election delay tacti ..

Qureshi raises concerns about election delay tactics in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Abbottabad police launches crackdown against crimi ..

Abbottabad police launches crackdown against criminals, illegal residents

22 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel looks to stretch his Test form into O ..

Saud Shakeel looks to stretch his Test form into ODIs

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Police graduates two batches of female offic ..

Dubai Police graduates two batches of female officers in 1RF Course

1 hour ago
 Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Fo ..

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Foundation&#039;s healthcare ini ..

1 hour ago
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot ..

TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot enchants social media

2 hours ago
 Popular folk singer Attaullah Esakhelvi turns 72

Popular folk singer Attaullah Esakhelvi turns 72

19 minutes ago
 UAE continues to promote the values ​​of givin ..

UAE continues to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to le ..

2 hours ago
 Philippines posts 53 mln USD deficit in July

Philippines posts 53 mln USD deficit in July

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

3 hours ago
 Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan