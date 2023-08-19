Man killed in wall-collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a wall collapse incident in the area of Garh police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that old and redundant wall of a house caved in due to rain in Chak No 453-GB.

As a result, 45-year-old man Mushtaq was buried under the debris and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The Rescue-1122 pulled out the body from under debris and shifted it to the mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri for postmortem, he added.