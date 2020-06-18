UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Wan Bhachran Police Limits

Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Man killed in Wan Bhachran police limits

A man struck by lightening was killed here in Wan Bhachran police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man struck by lightening was killed here in Wan Bhachran police limits.

Rescue sources said Thursday that farmer Khan Muhammad, 54, resident of village Matta Abad, tehsil Wan Bhachran, was cutting fodder at his farm when lightening bolt struck him causing severe burn injuries to him.

Rescue 1122 rushed the injured man to hospital but he failed to survive.

