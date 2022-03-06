Man Killed, Minor Girl Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his granddaughter sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station here on Sunday.
Police said that Mahr Bashir,45, along with his seven-year-old granddaughter Fatima was going to home from his fields on a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane hit the two-wheeler near Moosa Markey.
As a result, Bashir died on the spot while Fatima suffered injuries.
Rescue team shifted the dead and injured to the THQ hospital Bhera.
A case has been registered against the tractor driver.