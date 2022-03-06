Man killed, minor girl injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his granddaughter sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station here on Sunday.

Police said that Mahr Bashir,45, along with his seven-year-old granddaughter Fatima was going to home from his fields on a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane hit the two-wheeler near Moosa Markey.

As a result, Bashir died on the spot while Fatima suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the dead and injured to the THQ hospital Bhera.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver.