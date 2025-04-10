Man killed, mother injured in road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A man was killed and his mother injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Kotla Musa Khan area.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) sources said that after receiving a phone call in the control room, a team of rescuers and ambulance were dispatched to Kotal Musa Khan where a truck had hit a motorcycle, leaving a man and a woman critically injured.

The man sustained head injuries and succumbed to his wounds on the spot. The woman also suffered critical wounds. The dead was identified as 35-years-old Saeed, a resident of Mouza Paloli. The woman, 70-year-old Jewan Mai, sustained fractures in bones and injuries. She was provided with medical first aid and later was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Ahmadpur East.

The local police have been investigating the incident.