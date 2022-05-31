Man killed neighbour in melsi

Man killed his neighbour after forbadding him to sit on his motorcycle at moza Hassan shah in melsi adda mochi wali under karam purr police limits on Tuesday

According to Police sources, Muhammad Haneef r/o adda mochi wala was a tea staller and was sitting on his neighbour's motorcycle, named Allah Ditta, who was a motorcycle mechanic.

Allah Ditta asked him to not sit on his motorcycle and in fit of rag Allah Ditta beat him bitterly with iron rods, Resultantly, Muhammad Haneef died on the spot because of receiving head injuries.

Police concerned along with Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy, while police registered the case against accused under section 302 and have started raids to nabbed him early.