UrduPoint.com

Man Killed Neighbour In Melsi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Man killed neighbour in melsi

Man killed his neighbour after forbadding him to sit on his motorcycle at moza Hassan shah in melsi adda mochi wali under karam purr police limits on Tuesday

Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Man killed his neighbour after forbadding him to sit on his motorcycle at moza Hassan shah in melsi adda mochi wali under karam purr police limits on Tuesday.

According to Police sources, Muhammad Haneef r/o adda mochi wala was a tea staller and was sitting on his neighbour's motorcycle, named Allah Ditta, who was a motorcycle mechanic.

Allah Ditta asked him to not sit on his motorcycle and in fit of rag Allah Ditta beat him bitterly with iron rods, Resultantly, Muhammad Haneef died on the spot because of receiving head injuries.

Police concerned along with Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy, while police registered the case against accused under section 302 and have started raids to nabbed him early.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UNWTO launches Digital Futures Programme for SMEs

UNWTO launches Digital Futures Programme for SMEs

48 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 8,436 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,436 new community cases of COVID-19

50 seconds ago
 China's service trade up 21.9 pct in Jan.-April

China's service trade up 21.9 pct in Jan.-April

52 seconds ago
 290 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

290 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

3 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Electricity shortfall: Power crises reach up to 70 ..

Electricity shortfall: Power crises reach up to 7000 MW

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.