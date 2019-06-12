Man killed on enmity in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) -:A man was killed in a firing incident in chak 99 NB, Saddar police station limits, on Wednesday.

Police sources said that a man, Ramzan, r/o 99 NB was shot dead by a person Zahoor and three others in his village over old enmity.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered case against people involved and started further investigation, besides conducting raids for arrest of the culprits.