UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed On Enmity In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Man killed on enmity in Sargodha

A man was killed in a firing incident in chak 99 NB, Saddar police station limits, on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) -:A man was killed in a firing incident in chak 99 NB, Saddar police station limits, on Wednesday.

Police sources said that a man, Ramzan, r/o 99 NB was shot dead by a person Zahoor and three others in his village over old enmity.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered case against people involved and started further investigation, besides conducting raids for arrest of the culprits.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Man Saddar

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

37 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

39 seconds ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

41 seconds ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

42 seconds ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

50 seconds ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.