SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was killed on a land dispute in Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday.

Police said Zafar Iqbal of 134-NB was going to Sillanwali on a motorcycle with his companion when the opponents shot him dead.

Police said Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Sillanwali for an autopsy andregistered a case,