Man killed on rail track in Khawnewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death by a train on a level crossing near Mohsinwaal railway track, Mian Channu on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a man identified as Iqbal s/o Ghulam Muhammad, resident of 134/16-L, while riding a bike got hit by a train at railway crossing and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs.