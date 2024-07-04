Man killed on resistance in dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Unidentified armed bandits shot dead the owner of a general store over resistance in dacoity in the limits of Batala Colony police, here on Thursday.

According to the police, the outlaws entered the Husnain General Store near a dispensary in the Batala Colony area and started looting money from the store.

In the meantime, the owner Muhammad Hafeez, son of Muhammad Siddique, offered resistance. However, the dacoits opened fire, killing him on-the-spot.

The dead body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, taking notice of the incident, sought a report from CPO Kamran Adil.