Open Menu

Man Killed On Resistance In Dacoity

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Man killed on resistance in dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Unidentified armed bandits shot dead the owner of a general store over resistance in dacoity in the limits of Batala Colony police, here on Thursday.

According to the police, the outlaws entered the Husnain General Store near a dispensary in the Batala Colony area and started looting money from the store.

In the meantime, the owner Muhammad Hafeez, son of Muhammad Siddique, offered resistance. However, the dacoits opened fire, killing him on-the-spot.

The dead body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, taking notice of the incident, sought a report from CPO Kamran Adil.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Money From

Recent Stories

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

6 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

19 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

24 minutes ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

1 hour ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

1 hour ago
 LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

16 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

16 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

17 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan