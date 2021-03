(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed in an accident near Mustafa Abad here on Friday.

The police said Mukhtar Masih of Attari was on his way from Kasur to Lahore on a tractor-trolly when it overturned due to speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot while the police shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital.