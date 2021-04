SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A man was hit to death in Shahpur Police limits on Wednesday.

The police said passer-by Shafqat Mehmood of Choppal village was crossing a road when a speeding car hit and killed him near Sultan Muhammadwala while thedriver fled.

The police registered a case against the car driver and started investigation.