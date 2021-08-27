- Home
Man Killed On Road
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed in an accident on Kingra Road.
According to the Rescue 1122, 62-year-old Abbas died on-the-spot duringa collision between a bus and a car near Mastpur Stop.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a local hospital.
