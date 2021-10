(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death by a tractor-trolley near here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Awais (29), resident of Gaggah Chak-29 Kasur, was on his way to home from Habibabad when a recklessly driven tractor-trolly hit his two-wheeler at Pattoki Toll Plaza. He died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Sadr Pattoki police were investigating.