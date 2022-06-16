UrduPoint.com

Man Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Man killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed in an accident in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police on Thursday.

According to police, Naeem Boota of Shah Pur was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when he reached near Noor Shah Darbaar his car overturned due to speeding.

Resultantly, he died on the spot. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a localhospital for an autopsy.

More Stories From Pakistan

