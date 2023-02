Man killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A man was killed while another commits suicide in various incidents near here on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said a motorcycle rickshaw driver was replacing a tire of his three-wheeler near Jinnah Park when a dumper hit and killed Riaz, 40, of Awanwala.

Separately,39-year-old Asif Hussain of Jawalanagar took his own life after jumping beforea train near College Road.