Man killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A man was killed in a road accident due to fog in the area of Sahianwala police

station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that 52-year-old Sarfraz of Chak No128-JB was

driving a tractor-trolley when it hit a roadside electricity pole due to fog

near Sahianwala Bridge Chak Jhumra.

As a result, the driver died on the spot while the police took the body into

custody for investigation, he added.