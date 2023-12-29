Man Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A man was killed in a road accident due to fog in the area of Sahianwala police
station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that 52-year-old Sarfraz of Chak No128-JB was
driving a tractor-trolley when it hit a roadside electricity pole due to fog
near Sahianwala Bridge Chak Jhumra.
As a result, the driver died on the spot while the police took the body into
custody for investigation, he added.