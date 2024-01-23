Man Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a motorcycle and a car here
on Tuesday.
Police said that Muhammad Imran was going to Sargodha on his motorcycle when
a speeding car hit him. Resultantly, he died on the spot.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
Recent Stories
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four dacoits held, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor writes to caretaker CM for provision of medicines to hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi shooting incident2 minutes ago
-
Implementation of election code of conduct to be ensured: CPO12 minutes ago
-
Interim bail of PTI leaders extended22 minutes ago
-
ECP warns heavy fines for election hoardings on government buildings22 minutes ago
-
75th anniversary of Pak- Netherlands diplomatic relations celebrated32 minutes ago
-
DPO gives cash prizes to policemen in Dera42 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry establishes control room for General Elections 202442 minutes ago
-
Butcher of Gujarat again exposed India's claim of democracy52 minutes ago
-
DEOs asked to implement teaching of regional languages in govt schools52 minutes ago
-
49 foreign journalists issued visas for Feb 8 elections coverage so far: Solangi1 hour ago