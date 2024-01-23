Open Menu

Man Killed On Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a motorcycle and a car here

on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Imran was going to Sargodha on his motorcycle when

a speeding car hit him. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

