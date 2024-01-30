Man Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a speeding truck and a car near
under the jurisdiction of Masti Khail Police station on Tuesday.
Police said Usman Masti Khail was going to Sargodha on his car when
a speeding dumper hit his car. Resultantly, he died on the spot.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
