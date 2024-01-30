Man killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a speeding truck and a car near

under the jurisdiction of Masti Khail Police station on Tuesday.

Police said Usman Masti Khail was going to Sargodha on his car when

a speeding dumper hit his car. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.