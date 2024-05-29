Man killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) An old man was killed in a road accident here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Khalil Ahmed of Kot Momin was hit to death by a

speeding rickshaw.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary.

Kot Momin police registered a case and started investigation.