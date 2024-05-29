Man Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) An old man was killed in a road accident here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, Khalil Ahmed of Kot Momin was hit to death by a
speeding rickshaw.
The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary.
Kot Momin police registered a case and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation conducted against illegal constructions on Adiala Road1 minute ago
-
15 arrested, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
Ongoing Intermediate exams inspected in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
LGH launches special Measles Helpline12 minutes ago
-
PHA to make food restaurant at Jinnah Park31 minutes ago
-
CTD conduct province-wide search operations, detain 8 suspects32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 30,000 stake money41 minutes ago
-
Largest container vessel docks at South Asia Pakistan Terminals41 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Office provides relief to citizen41 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for city41 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurates 250 kW solar project at Women & Children Hospital Charsadda42 minutes ago
-
King Salman to host 2,322 global pilgrims for Hajj51 minutes ago