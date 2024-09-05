Man killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An old man was hit to death by a speeding truck at Kalma Chowk in Shahpur

police limits on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said Yaqoob ,70, of Shahpur was crossing the road

when a speeding truck hit and killed him.

On information, the Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and

shifted the body to a local hospital.