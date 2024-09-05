Man Killed On Road
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An old man was hit to death by a speeding truck at Kalma Chowk in Shahpur
police limits on Thursday.
The Rescue 1122 said Yaqoob ,70, of Shahpur was crossing the road
when a speeding truck hit and killed him.
On information, the Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and
shifted the body to a local hospital.
