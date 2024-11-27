Man Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident in Bhulwal police
limits on Wednesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley was going to Sargodha from Bhulwal when
a trailer hit it from the back side.
As a result, Nadeem, 32, of Bhulwal died on the spot while Anjum sustained injuries.
