Man killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident in Bhulwal police

limits on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley was going to Sargodha from Bhulwal when

a trailer hit it from the back side.

As a result, Nadeem, 32, of Bhulwal died on the spot while Anjum sustained injuries.