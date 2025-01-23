Man killed on road

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A man was killed in an accident on Darbar Road under the jurisdiction of Bhulwal

police station on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said Muhammad Zahid of Faislabad was driving a tractor trolley

near Bhulwal Darbar when the vehicle rammed into a tree due to break failure.

Resultantly, he died on the spot after receiving severe head injuries.

The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot, and shifted the body to

a local hospital.