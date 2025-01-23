Man Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A man was killed in an accident on Darbar Road under the jurisdiction of Bhulwal
police station on Thursday.
The Rescue 1122 said Muhammad Zahid of Faislabad was driving a tractor trolley
near Bhulwal Darbar when the vehicle rammed into a tree due to break failure.
Resultantly, he died on the spot after receiving severe head injuries.
The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot, and shifted the body to
a local hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed on road5 minutes ago
-
Drugs peddlers arrested, hashish seized15 minutes ago
-
National Front urges Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as a black day55 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue12 hours ago
-
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man13 hours ago
-
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues13 hours ago
-
Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal13 hours ago
-
Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor13 hours ago
-
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA13 hours ago
-
Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told13 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center13 hours ago
-
Balochistan Information Commission to ensure public access to information aims to promote transparen ..13 hours ago