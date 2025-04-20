Man killed on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A man was killed after being hit by a car near Wapda Town Phase-II,

here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, Mazhar Abbas (41) was crossing a road

near Wapda Town Phase-II when a recklessly driven car hit him and he

died on the spot, due to critical head injuries.

The Rescue team handed over Rs 33,000 and other valuables to the

heirs recovered from the deceased person.

Police were investigating.