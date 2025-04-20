Man Killed On Road
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A man was killed after being hit by a car near Wapda Town Phase-II,
here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, Mazhar Abbas (41) was crossing a road
near Wapda Town Phase-II when a recklessly driven car hit him and he
died on the spot, due to critical head injuries.
The Rescue team handed over Rs 33,000 and other valuables to the
heirs recovered from the deceased person.
Police were investigating.
