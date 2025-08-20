Man killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A truck hit to death a 40-year-old man on Mianwali Road near Khyam City project on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 officials said the deceased was identified as Aslam Khan, who died on-the-spot due to severe injuries.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal requirements.