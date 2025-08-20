Man Killed On Road
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A truck hit to death a 40-year-old man on Mianwali Road near Khyam City project on Wednesday.
The Rescue 1122 officials said the deceased was identified as Aslam Khan, who died on-the-spot due to severe injuries.
The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal requirements.
Recent Stories
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
C&W department speeds up road restoration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa26 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Japan to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, disaster management: Maryam28 seconds ago
-
Saudi envoy reaffirms Kingdom’s solidarity as KSrelief dispatches major aid convoy for flood-hit K ..10 minutes ago
-
Senate body expresses concerns over Neelum Jhelum Project closure20 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University signs MoU with Rotary Club on environment protection20 minutes ago
-
By elections on two national, one provincial assembly constituencies on Oct 0520 minutes ago
-
Funds, resources require to address challenges of climate change in Pakistan: Dr Shezra20 minutes ago
-
PM assures all possible measures to accelerate recovery efforts in flood-hit areas30 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab elected second vice-president of IOI30 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, couple injured in road accident30 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter with police40 minutes ago
-
DC Sialkot reviews city services50 minutes ago