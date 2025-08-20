Open Menu

Man Killed On Road

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Man killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A truck hit to death a 40-year-old man on Mianwali Road near Khyam City project on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 officials said the deceased was identified as Aslam Khan, who died on-the-spot due to severe injuries.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal requirements.

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

21 seconds ago
 PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

4 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

13 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

15 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

18 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

25 minutes ago
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

31 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

38 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

56 minutes ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

1 hour ago
 International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

2 hours ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan