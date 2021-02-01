Man killed on road in faisalabad

A man was killed while a woman suffered burn injuries in separate incidents on Monday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :-:A man was killed while a woman suffered burn injuries in separate incidents on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Saeed (30), resident of Bashir Town was riding a motorcycle on Jarranwala road near Chak No 121-RB when his shawl wrapped in the wheel.

He fell on the road and died on the spot.

In another incident that happened at a home in Rose Garden, Green Town Millat Roadwhere Misbah (30) w/o Asgra sustained burn injuries when fire broke out in the kitchen.

She was shifted to burn unit of the Allied Hospital.