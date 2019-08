A man was killed and another got injured in an accident in Khurrianwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :A man was killed and another got injured in an accident in Khurrianwala on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding truck hit a parked bus near Khurrianwala on Sheikhupura road. As a result, one Sadiq died on the spot while Abbas got injured.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver.