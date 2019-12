(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was killed in an incident near here on Thursday.

According to the hospital source, Mumtaz of Chak No 161-RB was travelling on a motorcycle when his Shawl entangled a wheel and he suffered severe injuries.

He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he died.