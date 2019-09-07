UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed On Road In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Man killed on road in Khanewal

A man was killed while another received serious injuries when two motorcycles collided here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :A man was killed while another received serious injuries when two motorcycles collided here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Chak 66/10-R in which motorcyclist Muhammad Hussain of 66/10-R died while Jameel of 42/10-R sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority oganises inspection campaign ..

3 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs76 million for Integrated Transit ..

10 minutes ago

5G Contribution to China Economy to Reach $1 Trill ..

2 minutes ago

Two conjoined baby girls separated after surgery

2 minutes ago

Three trains granted additional stop-over in Lahor ..

2 minutes ago

Four held for tampering vehicles in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.