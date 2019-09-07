Man Killed On Road In Khanewal
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:00 PM
A man was killed while another received serious injuries when two motorcycles collided here on Saturday
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Chak 66/10-R in which motorcyclist Muhammad Hussain of 66/10-R died while Jameel of 42/10-R sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital.