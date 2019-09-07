Man killed on road in Khanewal

A man was killed while another received serious injuries when two motorcycles collided here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :A man was killed while another received serious injuries when two motorcycles collided here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Chak 66/10-R in which motorcyclist Muhammad Hussain of 66/10-R died while Jameel of 42/10-R sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital.