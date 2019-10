A man was killed in an accident near Adda Peerval here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed in an accident near Adda Peerval here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Saleem was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot while the Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital.