(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in an accident near here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in an accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Mumtaz of Basti Jhalaar was travelling on a motorcycle along with his son Haseeb when a van hit them near Mari Sahoo.

As a result, Mumtaz died on the spot while Haseeb sustained injuries.