Man killed on road in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his grand-mother injured in car-bike collision in Atta Shaheed Police limits on Thursday.

The police said Liaquat Minhas, 39, with his grand-mother, Bashira Bib, was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabad Road when a rashly-driven car hit the bike near Ahli Rawan.

As a result, Liaquat died on the spot and Bashira Bibi was injured and shiftedto the DHQ hospital while the police registered a case against the car driver.