Man killed on road in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) -:A man was killed in a road accident in Shahpur police limits here on Saturday, said police sources here.

Zamirul Hassan (45) was riding a motorcycle in the direction of Sargodha city when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Dhareema morr. The biker died on the spot. His body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Police registered case against the car driver.