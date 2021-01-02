UrduPoint.com
Man Killed On Road In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 02:01 PM

A man was killed in a road accident in Shahpur police limits here on Saturday, said police sources here

Zamirul Hassan (45) was riding a motorcycle in the direction of Sargodha city when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Dhareema morr. The biker died on the spot. His body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Police registered case against the car driver.

