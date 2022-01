Man killed on road in sargodha

A man was killed in an accident in Bhagtanwala police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed in an accident in Bhagtanwala police limits on Friday.

The police said Rasheed Ahmed,28, was going to Sargodha city on his motorcycle when a speeding truck hit him near Chak 91-SB.

As a result, he died on the spot while the driver fled.

The police registered a case and started investigation.